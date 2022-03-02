The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $26.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 73.10% from the stock’s current price.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

