The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

St. Joe stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in St. Joe by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

