The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

WEN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

