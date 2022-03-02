The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $203,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

