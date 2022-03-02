Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $10,280,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth $6,874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

