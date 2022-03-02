TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 9216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after purchasing an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

