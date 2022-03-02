Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TITUF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Titanium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

