Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TITUF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Titanium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About Titanium
