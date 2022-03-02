Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 479.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

