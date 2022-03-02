Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

