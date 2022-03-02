Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.73 and a one year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$180.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$102.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

