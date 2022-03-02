Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$117.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$102.55.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$98.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$102.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.73 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

