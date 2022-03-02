Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.08

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.08 and last traded at C$49.60, with a volume of 1109379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of C$17.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332 in the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.