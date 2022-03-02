Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
