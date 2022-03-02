Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

