TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $722.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

