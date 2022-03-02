Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.

NYSE FHN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

