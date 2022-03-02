Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,673 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.
NYSE FHN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
