Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.81. Transocean shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 689,406 shares trading hands.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,778,425 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 643,025 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after purchasing an additional 719,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Transocean by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,031 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

