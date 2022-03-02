Trean Insurance Group (TIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Trean Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIG opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $356.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

