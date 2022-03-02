Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. 2,096,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,239. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. Trex has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98.
In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
