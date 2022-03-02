Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

