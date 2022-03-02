TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
TRS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.
TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.
