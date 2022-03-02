Truist Financial Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

