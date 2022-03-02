Truist Financial Comments on PROG Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PROG’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

PRG opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. PROG has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $109,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

