Truist Financial Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.64% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.95.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

