Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. 4,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,149. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.