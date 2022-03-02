Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tupperware Brands in a report released on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.