Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.89 million, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. StockNews.com downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 372,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 148,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

