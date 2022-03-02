Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $123.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
