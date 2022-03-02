Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $123.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

