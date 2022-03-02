Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:TRCA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
