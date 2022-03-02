Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:TRCA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

