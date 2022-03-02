Twinci (TWIN) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Twinci coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Twinci has a total market capitalization of $36,390.40 and approximately $54,446.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Twinci has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Twinci

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Twinci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

