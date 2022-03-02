Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,072.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,440.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,376.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

