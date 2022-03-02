Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 110,100 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 303,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $520.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.