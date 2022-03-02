Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 90,600 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CTI BioPharma stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
