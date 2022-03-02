Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.