Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

