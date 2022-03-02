Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,453 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 66.00%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

