Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCII. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.
NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
