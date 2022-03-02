Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BDN opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

