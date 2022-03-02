Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 847,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

