UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 28,296 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $173,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

