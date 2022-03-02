UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 430,663 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,044,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $197,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 234,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 121.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 581,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 318,392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.