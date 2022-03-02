UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,793,815 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $189,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

