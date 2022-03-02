UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $160,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $411.30 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200 day moving average is $413.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

