UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,710 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $183,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,487.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,544.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,716.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.