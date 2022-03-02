UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 52,126 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $150,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

