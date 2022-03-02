UBS Group AG Purchases 113,892 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UBS Group AG increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

