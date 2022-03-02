UBS Group AG Purchases 8,798 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.