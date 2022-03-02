UBS Group AG Sells 270,551 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.62%.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

