UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $18.04. UBS Group shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 119,229 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

