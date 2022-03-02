UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBJY shares. UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

