Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $4.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $369.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

